365 Days sequel trailer is finally here - and it is seriously steamy

Netflix’s surprise hit film 365 Days is returning with a sequel This Day, which reunited the streaming platform’s steamiest couple Laura and Massimo - and the trailer has finally landed.

Sharing clips from the film, which is set to land on the streaming platform on 27 April, the trailer hints at trouble in Laura and Massimo’s marriage as a new man enters Laura’s wife.

The official synopsis reads: "Laura and Massimo are back and hotter than ever. But the reunited couple's new beginning is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust, at any cost."

Will Laura have a new man in the sequel?

Needless to say that fans of the series are loving the risque trailer, with one writing: "They have been talking about this for months i literally screamed but now it’s nearly here i’m so scared because i will cry if they don’t end up together can’t wait for the 3rd one to be release as they have already filmed it," while another added: "Well they clearly invested for this one. Let’s hope the scenario is not the hot mess it was."

Will you be watching the sequel?

A third person added: "UGH YES YES!!! BEEN WAITING FOR THIS A REALLY LONG TIME!! DID NOT SEE THAT COMING! No matter how trashy the plotline is, it makes me excited… I'll watch it again and again, laugh the hell out of my life and God, I'm damn sure that this part will break its previous Netflix records! HANDS DOWN!"

