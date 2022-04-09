Bridgerton boss reveals real reason why Anthony and Kate's wedding scene didn't happen The show's creator has explained the decision not to show the pair's nuptials

It's safe to say that Bridgerton season two exceeded expectations, with the slow burn love story between Anthony and Kate proving to be just as satisfying as Daphne's lust-filled romp with the Duke in season one.

MORE: Bridgerton: who will play season three's leading lady?

However, there is just one thing that seems to have let fans down: the decision not to show the wedding between the couple. Instead, the show jumped ahead six months to reveal that they were happily married (and just as competitive) as ever as they enjoyed another game of pall mall at Aubrey Hall.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alison Hammond leaves viewers in stitches after cosying up to Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey

Explaining the decision not to show the pair's nuptials, executive producer and showrunner Chris Van Dusen told TVLine that the writers were concerned about "how Kate and Anthony's wedding would compare" to Edwina and Anthony's ceremony "tonally speaking".

MORE: Bridgerton prequel cast announced - and it includes a Line of Duty star

MORE: Bridgerton: does Eloise Bridgerton end up with Theo Sharpe?

He said: "The Queen sponsored Edwina and Anthony's wedding, and she wasn't going to do it twice," before addingthat there were other elements at play that influenced their decision, namely their desire to give the "sisterly love story" between Kate and Edwina as much screen time as Kate and Anthony's romantic storyline.

Viewers are upset that a full wedding between Kate and Anthony was not shown

Although Chris' reasons are sound, it hasn't stopped viewers from lamenting the fact that we never saw Kate and Anthony exchange vows and only got a brief glimpse of Kate in a wedding dress as Anthony daydreamed about marrying her when he was at the altar with Edwina.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Just imagine how powerful a Kanthony wedding would've been."

The show jumped six months ahead to reveal the couple were happily married

"Manifesting we get a flashback of their wedding in season 3 because we were robbed," someone else said, while a third added: "I want an epilogue episode of Kathony's wedding/ their 6-month honeymoon! After everything the writers did we deserve that at least!!!"

However, fans should rest easy in the knowledge that this isn't the end of Kanthony. Unlike Rege Jean Page, who left the show after his character Simon's relationship with Daphne came to a happy conclusion, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley are very much returning for round three.

MORE: Bridgerton: What happened to Anthony Bridgerton’s first love Siena from season one?

Chatting about what to expect, she told Deadline: "We're going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started."

Meanwhile, Jonathan teased that it wouldn't all be plain sailing for the couple, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "But there's going to be complication [ahead]. They're not simple people. I know they will work as a unit, and I know he'll be completely devoted to her, so I'm excited to see that and to explore [that]."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.