Amy Schumer makes career decision in wake of 'traumatizing' Will Smith Oscars upset

Days after Amy Schumer bore witness to Will Smith's assault on Chris Rock during the Oscars, the comedian has made a decision about her career.

The Life and Beth star's role as The Academy Awards host was overshadowed by the shocking moment which she said left her "triggered and traumatized".

Now, she's decided to take a step back from her career to focus on her family.

WATCH: Will Smith assaults Chris Rock at the Oscars

Taking to social media, Amy shared a snapshot of her snuggling in bed with her young son, Gene - who she shares with her husband Chris Fischer - with toys scattered across the sheets.

The intimate image was simply captioned: "Out of office reply for the next month. Thanks."

Her fans and famous friends immediately began commenting on her hiatus with Ali Wentworth adding: "Well deserved," and Amanda Kloots writing: "Ahhhh the best".

Amy is taking a break to be with her family

Many of her social media followers reiterated the statements and said she needed a break.

Others took the opportunity to say how sorry they were that she, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall's hosting of the ceremony was overshadowed by the moment.

After Will slapped Chris for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Amy was forced to keep the show on the road, but she later revealed the moment was incredibly tough for her.

Amy was deeply saddened by the on-stage moment during the Oscars

She wrote a message on Instagram which in part read: "I love my friend [Chris Rock] and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend [Questlove] and the whole thing was so disturbing.

"So much pain in [Will Smith], anyway I'm still in shock and stunned and sad." Amy added: "Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."

