Ricky Gervais reveals how he would have handled Will Smith altercation 

Ricky Gervais has opened up about how he would have handled the Oscars situation in which Will Smith hit Chris Rock on stage after the comedian made a joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Ricky is well known for making risqué jokes at the expense of Hollywood A-listers while hosting the Golden Globes, and has been asked about how he would have responded.

According to The Mirror, Ricky was performing stand-up in London when he addressed the controversy, saying: "I’ll get it out of the way. I have not got any Will Smith material. I trended when that happened and I was not even there. People were going ‘What would have happened if Ricky Gervais had been doing it [hosting the Oscars]?’ Well, nothing as I would not have made a joke about his wife’s hair. I would have made a joke about her boyfriend."

Answering another fan on social media, he revealed what he would have said if he was hosting, tweeting: "I’d start with ‘Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home. If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in the fact that even if you had a job, your salary probably wouldn’t be as much as the goody bag all the actors have just been given.’"

Ricky has hosted the Golden Globes five times

Chris has also spoken about his on-stage altercation, admitting he is "still processing what happened". The comedian referred to the incident during a stand-up comedy show at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston on Wednesday evening, where he was reportedly greeted with a standing ovation as he took to the stage.

Will hit Chris after he made a joke about Jada's hair loss

He said: "I don't have a bunch of [expletive] to say about that, so if you came here for that… I’m still processing what happened, so at some point I'll talk about that [expletive]. It'll be serious. It'll be funny, but right now I'm going to tell some jokes."

