Meet the full cast of new drama Compulsion Stars from The Split and Line of Duty appear in the cast…

Looking for a new drama to watch? Compulsion on Channel 5 not only has a brilliant plot to sink your teeth into, but also a great cast. There are even some familiar faces from other popular shows who appear in the programme, and you'll definitely recognise them!

MORE: Deadline: viewers spot major blunder in episode two

The four-part thriller tells the story of a paramedic who after a fatal train crash develops a gambling addiction to try to cope with her PTSD. Ahead of the first episode debuting, check out the full cast here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you seen Channel 5's other gripping drama, Deadline?

Leanne Best as Jenny Challoner

The main character Jenny Challoner is played by actress Leanne Best. Jenny ends up developing a gambling addict after tending to a harrowing train crash which leaves her with post-traumatic stress disorder.

TV fans will recognise Leanne for her roles in recent drama, Four Lives and Channel 4's Close to Me. But, Line of Duty fans might also remember her for starring in series three of the BBC police corruption show as PC Jackie Brickford.

MORE: Meet the cast of Channel 5's latest thriller Deadline

MORE: Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery teases new chapter for sisters Lady Mary and Edith

Leanne Best as Jenny in Compulsion

Anna Chancellor as Sasha

Have you been watching The Split recently? If so, you'll definitely recognise Sasha, who is played by Anna Chancellor. In The Split, Anna portrays the lawyer Melanie Aickman – the barrister representing Nathan Stern through his divorce.

In Compulsion, Anna portrays Sasha, a woman who comes across Jenny and offers to help her out, but she has an agenda of her own.

Sasha is played by Anna Chancellor

Hayley Mills as Connie Bertram

Connie Bertram is a loan shark who Jenny is in frequent contact with. But it's more sinister, because Jenny's fate lies in her hands. Connie is portrayed by Hayley Mills, who is known for her stints in Moving On and Last Train to Christmas.

Hayley Mills also appears in the cast

Danny Ashok as Chris

One of Jenny's paramedic colleagues is Chris, played by Danny Ashok. Danny has appeared in other popular dramas such as Sky's Cobra, BBC One's Strike and Roadkill, alongside Hugh Laurie.

Danny Ashok as Chris in Compulsion

Krissi Bohn as Ali

Ali is portrayed by Krissi Bohn who has previously been in Coronation Street and Innocent.

Other stars who appear in Compulsion include Ben Tavassoli, Trudi Goodwin and

Compulsion airs on Tuesday 12 April on 9pm on Channel 5. Each episode thereafter will air on consecutive days for the rest of the week.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.