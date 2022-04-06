Where is Channel 5's Deadline filmed? 

Deadline is the new four-part thriller from Channel 5 that boasts a star-studded cast including Peaky Blinders' Charlie Murphy and Agent Carter star James D'Arcy.

The series follows wealthy widow Natalie, who is accused of murdering her husband, and disgraced journalist James, who becomes intrigued by her story and is determined to uncover the true culprit. While the drama is mainly set in England, you may be surprised to learn where it is actually filmed…

WATCH: The trailer for Channel 5's new thriller, Deadline

Where is Deadline filmed?

Filming for Channel 5's latest thriller took place at locations in Budapest. Chatting to Wales Online, the show's director Joe Ahearne explained the decision to shoot the series abroad. "We all loved Budapest. It's a very striking city and very film-friendly. I've wanted to film there ever since I visited for another project years ago.

"Many big shows are filming there now. They have spectacular locations like Memento Park where all the communist-era statues have been exiled and we constructed a major sequence around that. The crew were all local and extremely dedicated. I can't wait to work there again."

The series was filmed in Budapest

Indra Ové, who plays James' boss Barbara, spoke about her experience shooting outside of the UK. "To shoot away from home in a foreign city, I actually find incredibly helpful," she told Entertainment Daily. "We're away from home, so I quite like the intensity of that, and the lack of distraction.

"At home, you come home from work, you become mother, sister, wife, all those roles, immediately, as soon as you step through your front door. What's lovely about this is we're all immersed in the script, we've all come away for the script.

James D'Arcy stars in the thriller

"That's the whole purpose of being here. You live and breathe that world. And being in a lovely city like Budapest, it was a very easy city to work in, and the people were lovely," she added.

Deadline continues on Wednesday 6 April at 9pm on Channel 5.

