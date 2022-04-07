Deadline: viewers spot major blunder in episode two

Channel 5's latest thriller, Deadline, continued with its second episode on Wednesday night and while many viewers were compelled by the gripping storyline unfolding, some were distracted by the setting of the series.

MORE: Where is Channel 5's Deadline filmed?

The new drama follows washed-up investigative journalist James who takes an interest in his high profile interviewee, Natalie, who is accused of murdering her husband. When Natalie insists on her innocence, James agrees to help her find the true culprit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What do you think of the new series?

While the programme is mainly set in London, filming for the series actually took place in Budapest - and viewers have noticed.

Taking to Twitter to complain about Budapest being passed off as England's capital, one person wrote: "Having #Deadline set in London but filming it in Budapest really spoils it @channel5_tv," while another added: "And you're fooling no one using Budapest for London."

MORE: Deadline: viewers all have the same complaint about Channel 5 thriller

MORE: Meet the cast of Channel 5's latest thriller Deadline

A third viewer commented: "Do programme makers think we're stupid and that we don't recognise UK architecture? So obviously not Cambridge or London! #Deadline."

Viewers spotted that the series was filmed in Budapest

Explaining the decision to film the series in Budapest, the show's director Joe Ahearne told Wales Online: "We all loved Budapest. It's a very striking city and very film-friendly. I've wanted to film there ever since I visited for another project years ago.

"Many big shows are filming there now. They have spectacular locations like Memento Park where all the communist-era statues have been exiled and we constructed a major sequence around that. The crew were all local and extremely dedicated. I can't wait to work there again."

The series continues on Thursday night

However, not all fans were distracted by the filming location and took to Twitter to praise the latest episode. One person wrote: "@channel5_tv I'm thoroughly enjoying it! Love a good murder mystery," while another added: "Enjoying #Deadline so far it's been really good."

Deadline continues on Thursday 7 April at 9pm on Channel 5.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.