Bridgerton star confirms which sibling season three will focus on - and fans are seriously confused We weren't expecting this!

Bridgeton actress Simone Ashley has revealed which Bridgerton sibling season three will focus on - and fans are seriously confused.

Discussing the upcoming season, which will begin filming in summer, Simone let slip that it will shift focus to the burgeoning relationship between Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, and Penelope Featherington, who is portrayed by Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan.

"I think we're passing the baton to Nicola and Luke," she told People. "I'm so excited for them to perform their love story and to see what they've got up their sleeves."

"I think they're going to smash it out of the park. I'm so excited for them," she continued, adding that she feels "a little bit" of relief as the whole season won't be so dependent on her. Instead, she and Anthony actor Jonathan Bailey will continue to appear in the show while they let another love story take centre stage.

Simone says season three will focus on Benedict and Penelope's love story

However, fans have been left scratching their heads at Simone's comment as they were under the impression that the series would continue to follow the storyline of the books by author Julia Quinn and so naturally move onto the third instalment, An Offer from a Gentleman, which focuses on Benedict's love story with a woman named Sophie Beckett.

Taking to Reddit, one fan wrote: "Wait, what?! We're skipping Benedict's storyline for Colin?" while another said: "Whoa. This shall be interesting indeed!"

Fans thought season three would tell Benedict's love story

Another said they were disappointed to hear that they might not meet Benedict's love interest in the new episodes. They wrote: "I wanted to see Sophie. So this sucks. But at least we get to still enjoy Kathony in s3." A fourth echoed this, writing: "I guess I'll have to wait to see Kate bonding with Sophie a bit longer, sigh."

However, not all fans were complaining. One Polin fan wrote: "YAY! This makes me so happy!"

Someone else added: "As a non-book reader (yet) I gather Benedict was supposed to be next. But as a purely show watcher, it makes sense to me for Polin to be next, and then... if they're only doing 4 seasons... which is a possibility...Eloise and ?"

