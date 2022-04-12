Bridgerton's Simone Ashley left mortified by fan reaction to show - watch video The actress plays Kate Sharma in the series

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley was left red-faced when she appeared on This Morning on Tuesday after she was played TikTok videos showing fans reacting to the hit Netflix show.

MORE: Bridgerton: the major hint about Sophie Beckett that you might have missed

One particular moment from the popular period drama where Simone and Jonathon's characters, Kate and Anthony, engage in an intimate ballroom dance seems to have caught the attention of fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bridgerton's Simone Ashley left mortified by fans reaction to show

Viewers of the show have taken to TikTok to reenact the scene, which sees Kate looking longingly at Anthony as they come face to face on the dance floor.

Introducing a short clip from the tense scene on the ITV daytime show, host Josie Gibson said: "A lot of people have realised there's a bit of sexual tension between you both. So much so that you've gone viral on TikTok."

MORE: Bridgerton boss reveals real reason why Anthony and Kate's wedding scene didn't happen

MORE: Bridgerton prequel cast announced - and it includes a Line of Duty star

A bashful Simone responded: "Oh god, so weird. Oh no."

Simone appeared on This Morning on Tuesday

She went on to say: "I love that move in the dance. I mean, that's so weird. I've heard about this. I haven't watched it, I don't have TikTok but I've heard."

Flashes of TikTok videos made by fans recreating Kate's yearning look were then played on the screen.

"Oh no. No!" Simone exclaimed before bursting into a fit of laughter. "Oh my god. Woah, that's so funny."

"People just love that scene. Look at that, there are really good," Josie added, before Vernon said: "You spend all your life preparing to be an actor, you get a great role and that's what happens."

Simone stars opposite Jonathan Bailey

The actors' electric chemistry has garnered wide attention from fans and critics alike since the period piece landed on Netflix in March.

Speaking about their on-screen tension, Jonathan told HELLO! and other journalists at a recent press event that the pair had a "little process" when it came to creating their chemistry.

Season two of the hit period drama is available on Netflix

"There's a trust that develops where you touch base before a scene and loosely have a moment," explained Jonathan. "What I think is quite important, what I've discovered, is to make sure that you keep your cards and your power together and that you're united.

"I think we touched base at the beginning of a scene. We just developed a shorthand that was actually, really, when it came down to it, just a look."

MORE: Kate Middleton's favourite bag just had a Bridgerton makeover

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.