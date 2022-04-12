The Ultimatum: do Rae and Jake end up together? We can't wait for the finale, that's for sure!

Fans of Netflix’s latest dating show The Ultimatum have been calling the show wild, while also getting very invested in the love lives of the various couples chosen for the so-called experiment. The series follows a group of couples in which one partner wants to get married, but the other is less keen, and allows them to date other people, eventually decide if they are ready to commit, or if they should move on.

There is one couple in particular who has certainly caught viewers’ attention in season one; Jake and Rae! The pair join together despite coming onto the series with their respective partners, Zay and April, and fans were quick to commit on their amazing chemistry.

However, did the pair end up staying together? While we don’t have the full story just yet, with the finale landing on 13 April, Rae and Jake definitely broke up while on camera. But will Jake break up with April, leaving them both free to date one another?

Speaking about her decision to call things off with Zay in a now-deleted TikTok, Rae said: "I'm not even ready to be a wife, and I'm putting all this pressure on this man because I just graduated, and I feel like I'm gonna be a failure if I don't get engaged before 25."

Do you think Jake and Rae will end up together?

Speaking about her relationship with Jake to Us Weekly, she continued: "I kissed him a lot. I was the one who initiated kissing with him, but we didn’t take it past kissing. And that was really important to both of us… The whole time that you're going on these romantic dates and you’re connecting and you’re living with this person, living your day-to-day life with them — in the back of your mind is always the jealousy that you have toward your original partner and what they’re experiencing."

Jake added: "Me and Rae were very respectful doing the whole situation. No matter how it looks, we did not have sex. The only thing we did was kiss. I slept in a separate bed for the first five days on the show."

