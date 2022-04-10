The Witcher star Adjoa Andoh opens up about future on show The actress plays Nenneke in the series

The Witcher star Adjoa Andoh has opened up about her future on the popular Netflix fantasy show, revealing that she's unsure whether her character will return for season three.

The actress plays High Priestess Nenneke in the series, an old friend of Geralt of Rivia's (Henry Cavill).

When asked by RadioTimes.com if Nenneke would be returning for the upcoming season, Ajoa said: "Yeah, I don't know. We'll see. The books are so huge. And they've gone so many different ways in the stories. Nenneke is in the books a lot. But it depends what they want to do with, you know, this version of it.

"It's totally about what the creators of the show want to do with the material from the books and how they want to swing that, and so we'll wait and see."

Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra star in the series

It's been confirmed that the upcoming third season will be based on The Time of Contempt, the second book in the original The Witcher saga by Andrzej Sapkowski. Those who have read the book will know that the next instalment in the book series sees Yennefer, Ciri and Geralt travel to Aretuza so that Ciri can master her magic.

Creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has teased some dark moments in season three. "In season three, we're introducing the Scoia'tael, this army of elves that's fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard," she told Polygon. "And they don't come off so great. It's a pretty sort of harsh, dark storyline."

Filming for series three started recently

While Bridgerton actress Adjoa hasn't revealed whether she'll be back for season three, fans will be pleased to know that Henry, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey will all be reprising their roles as Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer and Jaskier. MyAnna Buring, Anna Shaffer, Eamon Farren and Kim Bodnia are also expected to return for the series.

Shooting for the new season officially began just a few days ago and is expected to return to our screens in 2023.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix.

