Why this Taylor Swift clue may hint The Masked Singer's Caterpillar is Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay

The Masked Singer fans love trying to guess who is behind the mask before the big reveal. But one new clue has hinted that Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay may be behind Caterpillar - and it's all thanks to Taylor Swift.

A teaser video shared before the new season aired introduced fans to Caterpillar, who revealed: "You might not know who I am yet, but I can say a Taylor would - especially this one."

A picture of the superstar singer then popped up on the video.

Mariska's name has been circling among fans for a few weeks now, but it has been unclear which of the introduced characters so far she could be.

This latest clue however hints that maybe she has yet to appear on screens; only contestants from Group A and B have sung so far.

Mariska appeared on the 1989 world tour

Caterpillar will appear in an upcoming episode, and the character's connection to Taylor could suggest Mariska because her SVU character Olivia Benson was the inspiration behind Taylor naming her cat Olivia.

The actress also appeared on stage with Taylor during her 1989 world tour, and in the music video for Bad Blood.

Caterpillar's costume is bright pink and yellow, with a beaming smile - and it also fits with the name of Mariska's non-profit The Joyful Heart Foundation.

Taylor named her cat after Olivia Benson

Founded in 2004, Joyful Heart is a leading national organization with a mission to transform society’s response to sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse, support survivors’ healing, and end this violence forever.

Mariska has been playing NYPD officer Olivia Benson in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit for 23 seasons and counting; it is the longest running network TV drama of all time.

The star is the only daughter of American actress Jayne Mansfield and Hungarian bodybuilder Mickey Hargitay.

Jayne was a major sex symbol during the 1950s and early 1960s and known for her roles in the films The Girl Can't Help It and Too Hot To Handle. Mariska's father was just as well known, having been crowned Mr Universe in 1955.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 8/7c

