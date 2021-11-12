Taylor Swift's ten-minute version of All Too Well: fans react The popstar released the song as part of Red: Taylor's Version

I might be okay, but I am NOT fine at all, because Taylor Swift has finally released the ten-minute version of arguably her magnum opus, Red album's hit All Too Well – and it is good. Fans have been asking for the longer version of the five minute 29 second one since 2012, so now that it is here, what are they saying about the long-awaited sob-fest of a song?

Taking to YouTube, one person commented: "THIS... this is art. This is art in every way something could be art. This is more than I could have imagined or expected... it's personal, it's honest, it's painful and answers every question we didn't need answered."

Another person added: "This isn’t just a song. It’s a masterpiece you get to experience." Posting on Twitter, one fan wrote: "#AllTooWellTenMinuteVersion is so inspiring because... maybe we don't have to look back at our younger selves & their BIG DRAMATIC FEELINGS with embarrassment. Maybe we can validate them, celebrate having once had hearts that enormous to break so spectacularly in the first place."

What did you think of the new version of the song?

Of course, Swifties were also quick to share a laugh over some of the lyrics, which are widely thought to focus on the Out of the Woods singer's relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal in 2010. One of the new lyrics reads: "And I was never good at telling jokes, But the punchline goes, 'I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age.'"

The song was part of the re-release for Red: Taylor's Version

One person wrote: "STRAIGHT UP ENDING THAT MAN IN THE SONG," while another tweeted: "Jake Gyllenhaal listening to the ten minutes version of all too well realising 21 taylor called him out for the future."

A third person added: "Blondie went for the throat with the "I'll get older but your lovers stay my age" like damn, this is murder (taylor's version)." What did you think of the new tune?

