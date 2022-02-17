Jake Gyllenhaal finally breaks silence over Taylor Swift's All Too Well – and fans react The actor is widely thought to be the subject of Taylor's beloved single All Too Well

Jake Gyllenhaal has finally broken his silence over Taylor Swift's hit single All Too Well, and no, he didn't admit that he still has her scarf. In an interview with Esquire magazine, the Brokeback Mountain actor spoke candidly about the single, which is widely thought to be about their relationship back in 2010.

Jake, who confirmed that he hadn't listened to Taylor's Red album, explained: "It has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that."

The actor also acknowledged switching off his Instagram comments following the ten-minute version of the song's release in 2021, saying: "At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name.

"That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can — or should, even — take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world.

Taylor is now dating Joe Alwyn

"How do we provoke a conversation? We see that in politics. There’s anger and divisiveness, and it’s literally life-threatening in the extreme… My question is: Is this our future? Is anger and divisiveness our future? Or can we be empowered and empower others while simultaneously putting empathy and civility into the dominant conversation? That’s the discussion we should be having."

Responding to his comments, one fan wrote: "It’s literally all about you but go off sis. But I’m glad that he’s aware that expressing themselves in the best way they know how through art is one of Taylor’s best skills as an artist, storyteller and songwriter," while another tweeted: "Mature response but it’s literally about him."

