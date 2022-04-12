Everything you need to know about Downton Abbey star’s new BBC drama Life After Life Find out more about the timebending period drama

Life After Life is set to land on BBC Two this summer, and is set to be one of our favourite shows of the year. With an all-star cast and a beautiful story based on the bestselling novel by Kate Atkinson, find out everything you need to know about the upcoming drama here...

What is Life After Life about?

The official synopsis for this gorgeous WWII drama reads: "Ursula Todd, who is born to Sylvie and Hugh one night in 1910… dies before she draws her first breath. On that same night in 1910, Ursula is reborn and survives. Time and time again, living and dying in different circumstances, Ursula is reborn into a new, alternative iteration of life once more.

"This compelling story follows Ursula as she navigates each new life, through a critical era which spans two world wars, an encounter with Hitler and major life events. But what is it that Ursula so desperately needs to stay alive for? Can a perfect life ever be lived? Can the course of history ever be changed? What if we could live life again and again?"

When is Life After Life being released?

There is no current airdate for the BBC Two show, but it will certainly be out sometime in 2022 so watch this space!

Will you be watching?

Who is in the cast of Life After Life?

Thomasin McKenzie stars as Ursula Todd, a young woman who repeatedly lives and dies time and time again in the early 20th century. The actress is best known for her roles in Last Night in Soho and Jojo Rabbit. Meanwhile, Fleabag star Sian Clifford plays Ursula’s mother, Sylvie, and Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay stars as Ursula’s wayward aunt, Izzy. The cast also includes Spaced actress Jessica Hynes and James McArdle as Hugh Todd.

The story is based on the novel by Kate Atkinson

What can audiences expect from Life After Life?

Chatting about the show to BBC, the director and executive producer John Crowley said: "I hope they find something immediately accessible and that is a fresh, emotional version of what it feels like to be alive.

"You don’t have to feel like you’ve lived multiple lives to access it. It’s a rather playful and witty way of expressing something that we all feel, one being the feeling of déjà vu and the other, the feeling of the other lives that might have been lived.. that you could have lived."

