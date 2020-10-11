Strictly's Max George opens up about being away from girlfriend Stacey The couple have been dating since 2016

Max George has opened up about finding it 'difficult' being away from girlfriend Stacey Giggs ahead of his Strictly Come Dancing debut. The former boyband member, who has been in a relationship with Stacey since 2016, has recently moved into a flat on his own to 'bubble' ahead of his training for the BBC show.

Speaking to HELLO! and other press for the upcoming series, Max explained: "I think being away from any of your family [is hard], especially someone like your girlfriend."

Max George is joining the Strictly family

He added: "We've been in each other's pockets through lockdown, so it will be difficult." However, the performer did admit that he's not too worried about the distance.

"I'm used to being away. When I was with boys, I was always away and even since then with my acting I'm away from home quite a lot. It's a bit of a shock to the system but I think we're both just excited to see what happens more than anything."

Max with his girlfriend Stacey

Max started dating Stacey after she split from ex-Manchester United player Ryan Giggs in 2016. The former couple have two children together. In a previous interview, Max has gushed about their blossoming relationship and his close bond with Stacey's children.

Asked whether they could marry one day, he told The Sun: "She'd have to say yes first, we seem to be getting on all right. It's the strongest relationship I've ever had and every day gets more exciting. Max isn't the first member of The Wanted to land a gig on Strictly.

The singer has dated Stacey since 2016

Back in 2015, Jay McGuiness, who was partnered with Aliona Vilani at the time, impressed judges and audiences so much that he went on to become series champion. During the virtual interview, Max explained whether he feels pressure due to Jay's previous success.

"Jay was always like a top dancer even when we started the band. I remember that in the audition process for the band I nearly didn't get in because of dancing!

"Jay was always the one that if we ever did any movement, he'd always choreographed that. I wouldn't say it's pressure [because] I always sort of look up to Jay in that sense. I won't compare myself [but] if he can give me any tips then great."

