Joe Sugg has broken his silence on his girlfriend Dianne Buswell's surprise elimination from Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night.

Viewers were shocked to see the professional dancer and her celebrity partner Max George leave the show after the judges' verdict. They found themselves in the bottom two with Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez after their energetic performance of the American Smooth.

READ: Strictly's Dianne Buswell reveals family desire with Joe Sugg

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joe Sugg reacts to Diane Buswell's shock exit from Strictly

Appearing on Tuesday's BBC Morning Live, doting boyfriend Joe was asked whether he was "happy" to have his love back home. "I get her back but I mean, I was so gutted for them," he replied.

MORE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell enjoys time off from rehearsals to be with Joe Sugg

SEE: Inside Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's incredible London home

"They did so well, he got better and better every week. They did an amazing job, I'm super, super proud of them both."

Asked who he will be cheering for now, Joe added: "My winners have just gone so… I mean, it could be anyone. We've had couples this year getting nines on week one - I think it was HRVY which is very rare, I think. He's done incredibly well. There's a lot of people who have been on 'journeys'."

Dianne and Max made their departure from the dancing show on Sunday

Dianne proved there were no hard feelings following their exit. "What an amazing time I have had on that dance floor with you @maxgeorge you have improved week by week and grown so much in confidence," the 31-year-old said on Instagram on Sunday.

MORE: Max George shares rare photo of girlfriend Stacey Giggs and her children

"The last dance we did I can't tell you how proud I was and for me was your best dance so far. Thank you for being a brilliant friend to me and being a dream to work with a real genuine down to earth guy.

"Thank you to everybody who has supported us we appreciate every single one of you, and to the remaining pros and contestants go and smash it you're all AMAZING. @bbcstrictly [sic]."

The Wanted singer Max, 32, also took to social media to praise his dance partner. "What a time I had," he wrote. "Dianne, you were an absolute joy. I actually did 4 dances! That'll do for me. I couldn't of wished for a better teacher but more importantly, friend. Every positive I take away from this I owe to you. Thank you."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.