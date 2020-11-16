Dianne Buswell breaks silence after shock Strictly exit Dianne and partner Max George were third to be voted off

Dianne Buswell has no hard feelings following her shock Strictly exit with Max George. On Sunday night, the couple became the third pair to be voted off the BBC show after a surprising dance-off with Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez.

MORE: Max George shares rare photo of girlfriend Stacey Giggs and her children

Taking to Instagram a short time later, Australian dancer Dianne, 31, wrote: "What an amazing time I have had on that dance floor with you @maxgeorge you have improved week by week and grown so much in confidence.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Max George and Dianne Buswell exit Strictly Come Dancing

"The last dance we did I can't tell you how proud I was and for me was your best dance so far. Thank you for being a brilliant friend to me and being a dream to work with a real genuine down to earth guy.

MORE: Max George reveals truth behind those Meghan Markle romance rumours

"Thank you to everybody who has supported us we appreciate every single one of you, and to the remaining pros and contestants go and smash it you're all AMAZING. @bbcstrictly [sic],"

Dianne and Max made a shock departure from the dancing show

The Wanted singer Max, 32, also took to social media to praise his dance partner. "What a time I had," he wrote. "Dianne, you were an absolute joy. I actually did 4 dances! That'll do for me.

MORE: Strictly star Dianne Buswell shares very risque photo taken by Joe Sugg

"I couldn't of wished for a better teacher but more importantly, friend. Every positive I take away from this I owe to you. Thank you.

The pair were third to be voted off

"And to you lot that are still in.... I'll be at home with a beer in hand and my dog on my lap cheering you on. You're all friends for life. Thank you everyone at home who supported us throughout this madness it's been amazing. All my love, always, Homer X [sic],"

Jacqui Smith and Anton du Beke were the first couple to leave the 2020 competition, followed by Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk. Nicola Adams and Katya Jones – the first same sex couple in the show's history – sadly had to withdraw from the series after Katya tested positive for coronavirus.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.