Britain's Got Talent releases statement defending The Greatest Showman contestant

Britain's Got Talent bosses have released a statement defending one of the contestants after receiving backlash for viewers. Loren Allred received the 'golden buzzer' for her performance on the show, but some fans were unhappy as she is already well known, having performed Never Enough for The Greatest Showman soundtrack.

Speaking about the star via Metro, a spokesperson said: "Whilst most people will have heard the infamous Greatest Showman track, Loren is not a household name, and she deserves her spot on the BGT stage. We hope that such articles will not count against somebody who is well-deserving of this opportunity. It's fantastic that Loren is now able to step out and stand in her own right to be the face, and not just the voice, of one of the most well-known tracks of all time."

Loren herself previously opened up about why she decided to audition for the show, saying: "Even though I have spent a lot of years in the music industry, people don't know who I am. Over all these years I've been fighting for my chance to be known and to make it.

Amanda gave Loren the golden buzzer

"The opportunity to sing Never Enough evolved from being a session singer in the choir, and even though the song was a big success, people still think that the actress sang it. I have never gotten the opportunity to tell my story. That's never happened for me. I am an unsigned, independent artist still trying to make a name for myself."

Loren auditioned on the hit show

Taking to Twitter to discuss Loren's audition, one person wrote: "You’re seriously trying to tell me Simon Cowell (one of the biggest record executives in the business) had no idea that his 'favourite song' Never Enough was actually sung by Loren Allred? BGT loses credibility with every passing second. So contrived!"

Another person added: "No offence to Loren Allred, but why on earth is she on #BritainsGotTalent? She’s the voice of one of the biggest songs in the huge movie the greatest showman. She’s collaborated with Michael bubble and had a record deal with Def Jam at 19... she’s also American. I’m just... ???"

