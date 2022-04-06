Britain's Got Talent confirm airdate for new series – and it's so soon! Simon Cowell and co. are returning to screens for a new series…

Britain's Got Talent is coming back! The ITV talent competition is returning for a brand new series with Ant and Dec once again hosting – and the presenting duo have revealed it's back much sooner than you might have thought!

Taking to social media, the popular TV stars appeared in a video to share the news regarding series 15. Dec began by telling followers: "It's been such a long time since Britains Got Talent was on our screens," as a montage of clips of judges Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and David Walliams wiping away tears was shown.

Ant then interjected: "No, no, no, it's very exciting news!" as Dec added: "BGT is back on the 16th of April!" Ant finished off the clip by saying: "Oh I wanted to say that bit…!"

Fans were naturally thrilled at the news and took to the replies underneath to share their excitement. One person said: "What a way to spend my birthday, looking forward to it," as a second tweeted: "Whooo can't wait." A third added: "FINALLYYYY," as a fourth commented: "Yes! Bring it on!"

The competition has faced setbacks for the past two years due to restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic – but it looks as if the upcoming series has been able to film the audition process as normal.

The judges have been travelling up and down the country to find some incredible and talented acts who are all hoping to make it to the final. The lucky winner will bag the chance of performing at the Royal Variety Performance in front of senior royals and a live audience at the London Palladium.

BGT normally airs in the spring time before the live shows commence in July across one week ahead of a grand finale.

