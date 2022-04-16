Amanda Holden's health and fitness secrets: here's how she stays in incredible shape

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

As much as we love seeing the contestants on Britain's Got Talent, we must admit that seeing what Amanda Holden is wearing is another big draw.

MORE: Amanda Holden's relatable diet revealed: what does the star eat daily?

The presenter, 51, never disappoints, always showcasing her incredible figure in dramatic outfits (hello, pink latex!) that have us asking "how does Amanda Holden look SO good?" It's not just Amanda's body that's amazing. She also seems to have endless energy – no mean feat considering she gets up at the crack of dawn to present her Heart Radio show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden dazzles fans as she dances in glitzy showgirl leotard

We took a deep dive into her fitness, diet and health regime to find out what keeps the star on top form, from supplements to workouts to treatments.

Amanda Holden wowed in pink latex for filming Britain's Got Talent

Amanda Holden supplement regime

Taking to Instagram Stories, the presenter said: "Early mornings… this is my secret!" before revealing that she takes a Revive Collagen Enhanced Plus sachet every morning as she gets ready. "Everybody always says to me, 'Gosh, getting up for Heart Breakfast you must be absolutely tired, you must be whacked.' The thing that keeps me awake and it's part of my routine every single morning is my Revive Collagen."

Revive Collagen Enhanced Plus, £40.99 for 14 sachets, Amazon

Collagen is well known for its hair, skin and nail-supporting powers, thanks to marine collagen which helps our own collagen production along, but Amanda says the supplement, for which she's an ambassador, helps her to stay awake, thanks to vitamins B6, B12, C and D. "I take one of these when I'm applying a bit of lippie and it's a life-saver, plus it tastes like a pornstar martini first thing in the morning!"

Amanda Holden cold water swimming

Amanda proves her dedication to health and wellness by regularly dashing into the freezing sea for a dose of cold water therapy. There are many health benefits of cold water therapy.

Amanda is a fan of cold water therapy - brrrr

The icy waters can support immunity, aid weight loss and help speed up exercise recovery, as well as ease anxiety and clear brain fog.

Amanda Holden doesn’t diet

You read that right, Amanda once told Mail Online she says no to quick-fix diets: "You have to enjoy life," she explained. "I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don't diet."

Amanda Holden doesn't go to the gym

"I like to keep active," she said. "But I can't stand gyms. I like to run for an hour a week, as I feel great afterwards. It's also time to myself, which is worth its weight in gold." Sure enough, Amanda shared several videos of herself enjoying a run during the lockdown period.

READ MORE: Amanda Holden proves she hasn't aged in throwback photo with husband Chris Hughes

Amanda Holden gets her family involved in workouts

During the pandemic, Amanda recruited her husband and daughters for workouts to help keep their spirits high.

"As a family we've not let this lockdown stop us from exercising," she said on Instagram. "It's actually become an essential hour of our daily lives. Whether it's a home workout, a bike ride, a run or even a walk around the park – working up a sweat is good for your mind, body and soul."

MORE: 6 genius ways Amanda Holden has kept fit during lockdown

Amanda drinks a lot of water

Amanda told Top Sante magazine that she's a big fan of wine, but that she also counteracts this by drinking "a lot of water as I know it is good for my body and skin".

MORE: Amanda Holden reveals incredible new feature at family home

Amanda Holden swears by yoga

"I got into yoga because after Hollie was born I'd been on a ventilator and I had a lot of lung problems. Kundalini yoga is all about breathwork, so I took it on to build my strength. A lot of people advised me to do it for calmness, too. I don't really sit still, I'm always on the go."

As well as the mental benefits, she says her body shape has also reaped the rewards of yoga.

"There's one exercise called the Breath Fire which is great for abs," she said. "But it's also a good pick-me-up when you're tired – honestly, it's better than a cup of coffee! My body got strong and any excess fat disappeared. It's definitely made my tummy flatter."

Amanda Holden knuckles down before Britain's Got Talent shows

Amanda posted this snap of herself at fitness camp

When it comes time to film, Amanda likes to go one step further and visits a fitness camp in Portugal. "It's really good for your mindset, rather like unplugging your computer and plugging it back in," she added.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.