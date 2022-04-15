Simon Cowell spotted with wrist brace following second bike accident ahead of BGT return 

Simon Cowell has concerned fans after he was spotted wearing a wrist support brace ahead of his return as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent. The TV personality was badly hurt after being thrown off his bike in London several weeks ago, where he was taken to hospital with a suspected concussion and a broken arm.

America's Got Talent star Sofia Vergara previously shared the extent of the music mogul's injuries after posting a snap of herself alongside Simon, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, where Simon wore a black wrist cast. Despite still suffering with his wrist, Simon appears in good spirits, pulling a thumbs up pose to the camera, before sitting back into the plush sofa beside his colleagues and smiling contentedly at Heidi Klum.

WATCH: The judges are back together on Britain's Got Talent

This isn't the first time that Simon has been in a bike crash, as he fell off his bike in Malibu back in 2020. Speaking to The Sun about the impact his e-bike injuries had, he said: "I considered therapy for the first time when I broke my back because I was very, very, very, low. I felt very depressed because I didn't know how to explain it to Eric. I couldn't do all the things I wanted to with him. I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to walk again, to ever play football with him."

The 62-year-old was snapped wearing a bright green neon brace ahead of the return of the popular reality series, which is back on Saturday. However, it seems that he is only wearing it as extra support, as the latest trailer for the new show sees him looking fully recovered without a brace as he greeted his fellow judges.

The judge is returning to Britain's Got Talent

In the funny new clip, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams all greet each other before seeing Simon, who told David that he missed Alesha, Amanda, and Ant and Dec the most while the show was off the air. Fans were loving the clip, with one writing: "David was so happy to see Simon again," while another added: "WOOOOOOO WE’RE FINALLY BACK."

