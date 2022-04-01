NCIS fans all asking the same question as show's future revealed The CBS show will be returning for a 20th season

Good news, NCIS fans - the hit series has been renewed for another season!

MORE: Michael Weatherly sparks mass reaction after reuniting with NCIS co-star

The CBS series, which is one of the longest-running police procedurals on primetime television at the moment, will return later this year with season 20, alongside sister shows NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai'i.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See NCIS star Mark Harmon's emotional goodbye as Gibbs

The official NCIS Instagram account shared the exciting news by posting a collage of the cast and writing: "It's official — #NCIS is back for its 20th season! Parker and the team return for all-new cases and even more drama. Who's excited?"

MORE: NCIS stars' children: Mark Harmon, LL Cool J, Wilmer Valderrama and more

MORE: NCIS: Sydney - everything we know about the Australian-set spinoff so far

While most fans of the show were left delighted by the post, some could help but notice that the photo collage was missing one key member of the NCIS family.

The Instagram post did not include any photos of Mark Harmon's character Gibbs

"But will Leroy Jethro Gibbs be back?!? I see no pics of him above," one asked, while another echoed this writing: "Will we ever see Gibbs again??? #TeamGibbs,"

Someone else added: "I am glad the show has been renewed. However, it is not the same without Gibbs!" and a fourth said: "Yes, great! But WE WANT GIBBS!!"

Mark Harmon ended his 18-year run as the drama's lead last year

As viewers will know, back at the beginning of season 19, Gibbs actor Mark ended his 18-year run as the drama's lead, with his character deciding to retire from law enforcement. Following his exit, Gary Cole was introduced as former FBI agent Alden Parker who took over the reins as the Special Agent in charge of the team.

However, following Mark's onscreen departure showrunner Steve Binder released a statement that heavily suggested Gibbs would be making a comeback.

MORE: Where are the stars who left NCIS now?

He said that not only does Mark "continue to be an integral part of the fabric of the show," due to his off-screen role as an executive producer, but that viewers should "never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out".

Mark remained in the show's opening credits throughout season 19, keeping hope alive among fans, so we think the chances of his return now really depend on the season 20 credits.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.