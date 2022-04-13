Piers Morgan celebrates major fitness achievement - fans are in disbelief

Melanie Macleod
Former Good Morning Britain star Piers Morgan shared a photo of his morning Peloton workout – and fans can't believe how well he did
Piers Morgan took to Instagram to give fans an insight into his morning workout routine – and his followers were seriously impressed.
The presenter posted a photo of his Peloton spin bike, with a weight set next to it, thanking his trainer for the sweat session: "Olivia said I ‘crushed’ it, and who am I to argue? (Mind you, there were 40,000 other riders…) Thanks @oamato - you kicked my jet-lagged butt."
The photo showed that Piers came 24th out of 40,000 riders and his followers were in disbelief, writing: "Hold on; you came 24th out of 40,000?!" and: " I’ve got a Peloton - there’s no way you can come 24th/40,000. Bradley Wiggins came over for a go did he??"
Ever confident, Piers responded: "Yes, disappointing - was hoping for Top 10."
All is not quite what it seems though, as one followed added: "On one of his Daily Mail articles it says "And to my delight, my bike appears to be calibrated at a slightly distorted level in my favour, meaning I often record stunningly good times to the bemused consternation of high-profile rivals.”
Piers has a Peloton spin bike at his home
Faulty bike or not, Piers' trainer Olivia was pleased with his show of athleticism, commenting: "Wouldn’t even know you were jet-lagged!" to which Piers quipped: "As you know, true athletes ride through any pain…"
Piers has shared insights into his workouts before. Last year he posted a sweaty snap of himself weight training with personal trainer and Olympic athlete Sarah Lindsay.
Fans were quick to comment, making jokes that he must have been faking how sweaty he was. One fan said: "How much water have you poured over your head for the sweat affect piers" followed by laughing emojis.
Piers does weight training as well as spin
Even Piers' wife Celia Walden joined in with the jokes, writing: "Keep the dad bod I say…"
