Piers Morgan has revealed he could be set for a return to Good Morning Britain. The broadcaster and former ITV presenter wrote on Twitter that he was due to appear on Lorraine this week and also hinted he could make a trip back to his former show.

Sharing a photo of him opposite fellow broadcaster Lorraine Kelly, Piers wrote: "BREAKING: I'll be returning to ITV tomorrow for first time since the Markle Debacle… live & definitely uncensored on @lorraine with the fabulous @reallorraine - should be fun."

Piers then added: "(May even storm back onto @GMB while I wait, & get those ratings back up)." The 57-year-old is set to front his brand new show on TalkTV named Uncensored, which launches this week.

Piers famously stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain in March 2021 following an on-air row with ITV's weatherman Alex Beresford while discussing the Oprah Winfrey interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they stepped down as senior royals.

Piers left Good Morning Britain in 2021

ITV later announced that Piers was leaving and it was then revealed that he was being investigated by Ofcom about the comments he had made about Meghan Markle while presenting the show. Piers was later cleared by the TV watchdog.

Last month, Piers marked the one-year anniversary of his departure on social media. Sharing the video, he wrote: "A year ago today, I went for a little stroll… and in the words of Edith Piaf, je ne regrette rien! #LongWalkToFreedomOfSpeech."

Piers revealed his return to ITV on Twitter

Speaking about his new show, Uncensored, Piers said: "I'm delighted to now be returning to live television with a new prime-time show whose main purpose is to cancel the cancel culture which has infected societies around the world.

"I want it to be a platform for lively, vigorous debate for news-making interviews and that increasingly taboo three-letter word fun. I also want it to annoy all the right people, I'm Piers Morgan, uncensored."

