Nathan Fillion has fans thinking major show is coming back with latest post

The Rookie star Nathan Fillion has shared a new Instagram snap, and it has left his fans making some huge guesses about what it could mean!

The actor posted a photo of the New York City skyline while traveling on the freeway, and captioned the post: "Start spreading the news…" Posting in the comments, one fan received plenty of support by guessing that Nathan might have been hinting at the return of the hit show Castle, writing: "Castle reboot?" Another replied writing: "I wish!" While another posted: "I wouldn't hate it lol."

The hugely popular show, which was set in NYC, lasted for eight seasons before it was canceled. It was originally reported that the show would continue onto season nine without one of the main stars, Stana Katic, which was met with controversy from fans. The show was subsequently canceled, shortly after ABC confirmed that Nathan would be returning for season nine.

Nathan shared a snap of NYC

Speaking about the situation to EW, Stana previously said: "I’m actually still not clear on the thought process behind the way that it went down. It hurt and it was a harsh ending… I met so many beautiful people on that project, and we collaborated on something really unique in that it’s not every day that you get a show, or a series, that has eight seasons and that it was a hit for the network.

Would you like the show to come back?

"It would be a disservice to those people, to the work that we did together, and to my work, which I feel contributed, in part, to the success of the show, to be anything but grateful because, at the end of the day, that was a fantastic platform. It was a formative experience, and we told a love story that I feel moved people, touched people, and I can’t be anything but glad that I was a part of something like that. I hope it remains something special in viewers’ minds forever."

