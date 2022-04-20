Nathan Fillion departs The Rookie set with bittersweet message ahead of season five The star was overcome with emotion

Nathan Fillion prepared to hang up his LAPD uniform as season four of The Rookie wrapped up filming and he had a bittersweet message for fans.

The star shared a snapshot on Instagram in which his police wardrobe was hung up behind him and he captioned it with some poignant words.

MORE: The Rookie star Nathan Fillion leaves fans guessing with latest post

"About to don the uniform one last time till season 5," he wrote. "It’s been another challenging, yet rewarding year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nathan Fillion in season four of The Rookie

"This cast, these writers, the producers and crew have worked so extremely hard, all throughout the pandemic, to bring you all an hour a week to escape and enjoy some good entertainment.

"I'm so very lucky to be along for this journey, and luckier still to have it continue. I know what this job means to me, but what does #therookieabc mean to you? What's been your favorite episode, your favorite character? (It's ok if you say it's me.)."

MORE: Nathan Fillion's makeover sparks unexpected reaction

MORE: Nathan Fillion's backyard at LA home is a tropical paradise - and you should see the pool

Fans weighed in with their best moments from the hit show and others thanked him for providing them with much-needed entertainment.

Nathan has wrapped filming of season four

Nathan recently revealed the show had been renewed for another season and viewers were over the moon with the news.

Alongside a poster from the show, he wrote: "I couldn’t be more proud of what we have accomplished with this show.

MORE: The Rookie's Nathan Fillion breaks silence over show spin off

"Congratulations to our cast, crew, writers, producers, casting directors, directors, and everyone who has lent their talents to #therookieabc over the years."

Nathan adores his role on the LAPD show

He added: "This job brings me real joy, I look forward to many more episodes with you all. I'd also like to thank the fans who keep coming back.

"You keep watching 'em, we'll keep making 'em. #therookieabc #season5. And thanks to ABC for the early pickup! It's such a good feeling."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.