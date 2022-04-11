The Rookie star Nathan Fillion leaves fans guessing with latest post 

The Rookie star Nathan Fillion has posted a seemingly Easter-themed snap, and it has certainly kept fans guessing! The actor shared a snap of a huge dinosaur sculpture, and quoted Jurassic Park in his caption, writing: "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should!"

Fans immediately speculated that the dinosaur was actually made entirely out of chocolate in honour of Easter, with one writing: "If that’s chocolate I’m there!" Another added: "Jurassic Park's version of a chocolate Easter Bunny!" A third person wrote: "World's largest chocolate dinosaur?" So is it really made out of chocolate? We need answers!

Nathan often keeps his followers entertained with plenty of snaps on Instagram, and recently delighted them by announcing that The Rookie would be back for season five.

He wrote: "I couldn’t be more proud of what we have accomplished with this show. Congratulations to our cast, crew, writers, producers, casting directors, directors, and everyone who has lent their talents to #therookieabc over the years. This job brings me real joy, I look forward to many more episodes with you all.

"I’d also like to thank the fans who keep coming back. You keep watching ‘em, we’ll keep making ‘em. #therookieabc #season5 #holycrap And thanks to ABC for the early pickup! It’s such a good feeling!" Fans were thrilled, with one replying: "Congrats! You are entertaining and educating both at high quality levels!!" Another wrote: "Congrats Nathan! this is amazing news… made my day LOVE LOVE this show the best."

