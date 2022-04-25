Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Harry Styles headlining the Capital Summertime Ball and Demi Lovato opening up about her upcoming eighth album.

Not only that, we're talking about Britney Spears taking a break from social media and Billie Eilish wowing the Coachella crowed with her special guest. Tune into your Friday episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more…

Here's a transcript of today's podcast:

Harry Styles has bagged himself another headline show as the singer will be performing at this year's Capital Summertime Ball. The former One Direction star, who has just finished his double weekend stint at Coachella, will be taking to the stage at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 12 June. Other acts due to perform at the gig include KSI and George Ezra.

Demi Lovato fans are in for a treat because the singer has said their new album is their 'best yet'. The skyscraper singer, who has been in the studio working on their eighth album, wrote on Instagram that they were getting emotional listening to the new record. Demi added the new tracks were representative of the 29-year-old's journey and where they are today. Demi is yet to announce a release date for the album but we'll keep you posted...

Billie Eilish wowed festival goers at Coachella when she brought out Paramore star Hayley Williams on stage with her to perform during her headline set. Hayley, who has been quiet on the music front in recent years, joined the Happier than Ever star for the festivals final weekend. The duo sang Paramore's hit 2007 track, Misery Business.

Megan Thee Stallion has opened up in an emotional television interview about allegedly being shot by rapper Tory Lanez. The Grammy-winning artist sat down on CBS Morning to discuss the incident on TV for the first time, telling Gayle King she was "so scared" when the altercation took place in July 2020. Megan claims Tory shot her in the foot following a party in Hollywood – something she testified during a pre-trial hearing in December 2021. The case is ongoing.

Megan Thee Stallion on stage at Coachella 2022

And Britney Spears has announced she's going on a social media hiatus. The Toxic singer, who recently revealed she expecting her third child, didn't give a reason behind the move, but stated on Instagram that she would be taking a break from online activity for a little while but sent her love to her adoring fans. It comes soon after Britney revealed she and fiancé Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together.

