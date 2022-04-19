Drake hints at a surprise collaboration and Camilla Cabello's candid comment on Harry Styles HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news...

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're talking about Drake and Taylor Swift teasing a collab, and Kendrick Lamar confirming some exciting details of his new album. And that's not all – Camilla Cabello makes a very candid confession about a former crush, and Lizzo talks her new romance.

MORE: Conversations with Friends star Joe Alwyn opens up about relationship with Taylor Swift in very rare interview

Tune in to your Wednesday episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more…

Check out HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown podcast

Here's a transcript of today's podcast:

Could Taylor Swift and Drake be releasing a surprise collaboration? Fans seem to be convinced that the two artists are gearing up to make music together after Drake shared a throwback photo of their pair on his Instagram. The Find Your Love star posted the snap alongside a series of other shots as he wrote one of his trademark elusive captions. Neither Drake nor Taylor have confirmed the speculation but we're keeping our fingers crossed.

One star who is bringing out new music is Kendrick Lamar, who confirmed his highly-anticipated new album would be dropping next month. The rapper, who last released a record in 2017, will release the new album titled Mr Morale and the Big Steppers in May, just one month before he's due to head to the UK to headline Glastonbury festival.

MORE: Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift go head to head at 2022 Billboard Awards

MORE: Exclusive: Nicole Scherzinger shares hopes to sing the next James Bond theme song

Drake shared this photo of him and Taylor Swift

She's busy on a promo tour of her new album Familia and Camilla Cabello has made a very candid confession about a previous crush on Harry Styles. The Havanna hitmaker was taking part in the Carpool Karaoke segment of James Corden's Late, Late Show when she admitted she wanted to audition for The X Factor after setting eyes on the former One Direction star, who also shot to fame on the singing competition.

Jon Batiste was the name on everybody's lips after he swept the board at this year's Grammys, and now the artist has landed his debut acting role. The singer has been cast alongside Taraji P. Henson in the movie adaptation of The Colour Purple. Jon is set to portray Grady, a musician married to Taraji's character, Shug Avery, and the film is due out in 2023.

Lizzo opened up about her love life recently

Love is in the air for Lizzo! The Good as Hell star appeared on a recent radio interview with Andy Cohen and confirmed she is in a relationship with a mystery man. Lizzo was pictured with her partner earlier this year and confirmed to the TV star that they were still involved, telling Andy that her hugely successful career did not get in the way of their relationship. It comes soon after Lizzo stole the show as she hosted Saturday Night Live and debuted two new songs, Special and About Damn Time.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.