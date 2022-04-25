Brooklyn Beckham's fans spot sweet family tribute as he poses inside marital home The newlyweds are still on cloud nine

Brooklyn Beckham has taken to Instagram to share a candid new photo taken by his wife, Nicola Peltz.

The image shows Brooklyn stood in the kitchen of the couple's home, resting against a worktop and smiling for the camera with his hands in his pockets. "My wife took this," the 23-year-old simply captioned the image, adding a red love heart emoji.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham hints at baby news in personal note to Nicola Peltz

Fans and friends adored the photo, with one sweetly noting: "Best picture I've seen of you, that's what she brings out of you, your best." A second shared: "Your wife takes really good pics!" "Next pic will be taken by future kids," a third teased.

Others focused in on Brooklyn’s surroundings. "Love how no matter how much money people have, we all hang our tea towels off the oven doors!" one noted. A number of followers commented on Brooklyn's Union Jack toaster – a nod to his roots and his family back home.

Brooklyn and Nicola got engaged back in 2020 but were forced to delay their nuptials due to COVID-19 restrictions.

They were finally able to marry in the wedding of their dreams on 9 April at Nicola's family home in Palm Beach, with stars in attendance including Serena and Venus Williams, Gordon Ramsay and his family and Victoria's close friend Eva Longoria.

Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding was a three-day affair starting with a dinner on Friday, followed by a reception at her billionaire father Nelson Peltz's $103 million mansion and a post-wedding brunch with the newlyweds on Sunday. So, it comes as no surprise that the weekend-long celebrations are said to have cost around $3 million.

The special day also saw Brooklyn receive two very special gifts of his own from his new bride and his father-in-law. Nicola had a bespoke label sewn inside Brooklyn’s suit jacket, telling Vogue: "Brooklyn loves labels. Two years ago for Christmas, I made a whole suitcase full of personalised ones for him."

Aspiring chef Brooklyn also received a sparkling gold chain created by Anita Ko – a gift from Nicola’s parents Nelson and Claudia.