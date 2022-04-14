The Daily Lowdown: Jennifer Lopez reveals exciting new details on her tell-all documentary HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news...

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're talking about Jennifer Lopez's new documentary, Halftime, which has had an exciting update regarding its release date.

We're also discussing Coachella's triumphant return this weekend and the Queen pulling out of the Easter Sunday service.

Here's a transcript of today's episode:

Jennifer Lopez's new film documenting her iconic Superbowl Halftime Show is to open the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. The singer's performance and the sporting event took place in February 2020 alongside Shakira and went down as favourite among Superbowl fans. The documentary movie, titled Halftime, will land on Netflix in the summer after premiering at the festival in June and will show an intimate peek into J Lo's life and preparation for the show, as well as reflecting on her impressive career.

Speaking of films, details have emerged on the upcoming David Bowie film, Moonage Daydream. The estate of the late singer, who passed away in 2016, have revealed the film as a feature movie, concert documentary and a cinematic odyssey and has almost wrapped production. Moonage Daydream is thought to also include archive footage of David, taking the audience on a journey through Bowie's creative life.

Tony-winning actress Cynthia Erivo has shared some exciting new details on the highly-anticipated live-action movie of Wicked. The singer and performer told Entertainment Tonight that although she's yet to don the full green costume as Elphaba, production is well underway to make the spectacle as creative as possible. The movie will also see Ariana Grande star alongside Cynthia as Glinda the Good Witch.

Coachella is gearing up for its triumphant return after a two-year break. Festival goers are no doubt looking forward to heading to Indio, California to enjoy the massive music event which will welcome headliners such as Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and The Weeknd. After the first lot of performances the artists will head back once again for the second of the two-weekend set of gigs.

And the Queen has pulled out of attending the Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty, normally makes an appearance alongside her family each year, however, the monarch is not expected to go along this year after experiencing mobility issues. It's understood that her public appearances are decided on a case-by-case bases, however, other senior members of the royal family are thought to be attending.

