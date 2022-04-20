Megan Thee Stallion reveals Letter to My Ex release date and Harry Styles expands Love on Tour HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news...

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're talking about Megan Thee Stallion finally giving her fans a release date for her new song, which went down a treat at her recent Coachella gig, and Harry Styles adding to his mammoth Love on Tour shows.

MORE: Prince Harry talks Meghan Markle and royal family with Hoda Kotb - best moments

And that's not all, we're also discussing Kid Cudi and Ye's fallout as well as Prince Harry's very rare interview on NBC Today. Tune in to your Wednesday episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more…

Check out HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown podcast

Here's a transcript of today's podcast:

Harry Styles might not have even completed his Coachella run yet but the As It Was singer has already expanded his mammoth tour into next year. Harry has added to his string of gigs, titled Love On Tour, and will be heading to Australia and New Zealand in 2023 to perform Down Under. The shows will kick off in Perth in February before heading to the Gold Coast and then onto Auckland, New Zealand in March.

MORE: 25 surprising celebrities you never knew were roommates

MORE: Carrie Underwood shares exciting new announcement close to her heart

Harry Styles performing at Coachella last weekend

Megan Thee Stallion has announced her new track she debuted at Coachella will be officially released. After much demand on social media, the Hot Girl Summer star is set to drop 'Letter to My Ex' very soon. Megan shared the song with her fans at the California festival during her first ever set at Coachella, telling the crowd it was a very personal song.

After a very public spat, Kid Cudi has said he will never work with Kanye West again. The rapper and actor is set to appear alongside Ye on the track Rock N Roll from Pusha T's new album which is due for imminent release - however, Cudi said on social media it would be his last with the Donda hitmaker, stating the pair were no longer 'cool'. The artists, who have been long-term collaborators, previously fell out in February after Kanye was upset by Cudi's friendship with Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Megan Thee Stallion is dropping Letter to My Ex this week

Little Simz has cancelled her upcoming North American tour due to financial reasons. The rapper, who has been enjoying huge success of late and won big at this year's Brit Awards, announced on social media that being an independent artist meant putting on a large tour would put her in a huge financial deficit. Simz, who was due to perform ten gigs in the States in May, vowed to her fans she would be back soon, bigger and better.

MORE: Michelle Obama makes rare comments about daughters Malia and Sasha's boyfriends

Prince Harry sat down with Today anchor Hoda Kotb

And Prince Harry has been busy at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands but the Duke of Sussex made time to sit down for a very rare interview with NBC's Today anchor, Hoda Kotb. Harry told the broadcaster all about his and wife Meghan Markle's recent pit-stop in Windsor to visit his grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen.

Harry said he enjoyed some laughs with the monarch during his short stay and also revealed he didn't yet know whether he would be returning to the UK for the upcoming Platinum Jubilee due to security reasons, but added he wanted his children Archie and Lillibet to meet the Queen and join the celebrations . Harry then opened up about how he keeps his late mother, Princess Diana, in his constant thoughts and tells Archie all about his Grandma Diana. You can catch the full interview on NBC News' Today programme.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.