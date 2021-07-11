Helen Skelton shares hilarious On the Farm behind-the-scenes moment - and it left Jules Hudson baffled The TV presenter has a great bond with her co-stars

Helen Skelton is best-known for her many TV stints over the years but in recent times, the presenter can be found on Channel 5's On the Farm series. And it seems Helen and her co-stars, including Jules Hudson, have a great bond and plenty of fun on set.

The 37-year-old recently opened up to HELLO! about her time on the programme and revealed a funny behind-the-scenes moment. "We were stood by one of the fields one day and with the electric fence behind us and without even thinking, I just pulled off a long blade of grass and held it on the electric fence, [farmers] Rob and Dave [Nicholson] did as well.

"Then one of the crew was like 'What are you doing?' and we laughed: 'Oh just doing it to get electric shock!' If you grow up on a farm that's what you do, that's what farm kids do – pick up a blade of grass and hold it until you get the ping!"

She added: "It's a stupid thing to do but it's just one of those things you do! Even Jules was like 'What are you three doing?!' It's the same as like licking the spoon when your mum bakes."

Helen also spoke about the bond they have on set and revealed working with the cast and crew is like being with "family."

Jules and Helen recently wrapped filming Summer on the Farm Live

"It's funny because people talk about the chemistry and the bond and stuff, and for us we're mates. I've known Jules for years, we've sort of crossed paths in telly land a lot, and then Rob and Dave – they basically had the exact same childhood that I had. We laugh a lot – you're with your mates and the crew are like family."

The team at On the Farm are gearing up for a whole weekend of fun next month as they get together for the 5 On the Farm festival. The event, taking part in Yorkshire over the bank holiday weekend, will see the cast of the show get together along with other big names for workshops, live panels and demonstrations – as well as activities for all the family.

Tickets to '5 on the Farm' are on sale now with payment plans available For more information and to buy tickets, go to: www.5onthefarm.com/.

