Fans are divided after Jeremy Kyle makes TV return alongside Sharon Osbourne

Jeremy Kyle made his return to TV this week alongside Sharon Osbourne for a new topical debate show on TalkTV.

The former ITV host, who fronted The Jeremy Kyle Show for 14 years before it was axed in 2019, appeared on the new programme titled The Talk, which also welcomed a panel of other guests to discuss and debate a range of subjects and news stories.

But it seems Jeremy's return to mainstream TV divided viewers at home. While some were loving seeing Jeremy and Sharon together, others weren't so keen.

One fan wrote: "Welcome back Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne and Jeremy Kyle good opening night for Talk TV keep it up." Another agreed, tweeting: "I've always Loved Sharon and Jeremy! I'm loving Talk TV! Well done."

Jeremy Kyle made his broadcasting return on TalkTV

Others, however, were less impressed with the new format. "This Talk TV is making the same basic mistake as GB News. These 'shock jock' types only work when they are the exception. Put them all together and attempt wall to wall coverage and it just becomes utterly unwatchable, cringeworthy nonsense. See this Jeremy Kyle thing right now," mused one viewer.

Another commented: "I just watched a bit of the much-hyped Sharon Osbourne thing on Talk TV and it is… actually hosted by Jeremy Kyle while she just sort of sits there?"

Piers Morgan also launched his show on TalkTV this week

Meanwhile, the new channel also saw Piers Morgan make his return to presenting duties as he commenced his stint fronting Uncensored. The former Good Morning Britain started off with a bang and his first major interview for this week was with Donald Trump.

However, Piers and the former US President came to blows on social media before the interview aired, with Donald claiming the promotional video had been "edited" to make him look bad after it showed him walking out after being questioned about the 2020 election.

TalkTV will broadcast 24/7 on Sky Channel 526, Virgin Media Channel 627, Freeview Channel 237 and Freesat Channel 217.

