Claudia Winkleman makes rare personal comment ahead of Strictly final

Strictly Come Dancing presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly try their best to stay impartial during the series, but Claudia couldn't help but speak out about the devastating news that AJ Odudu has had to pull out last minute.

MORE: AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington forced to pull out of Strictly finale last-minute

The star posted a photograph of AJ with her dance partner Kai Widdrington and wrote: "Am so sad for the brilliant @ajodudu and @kaiwidd sending them both so much love."

Loading the player...

WATCH: AJ Odudu speaks out about her painful injury

It comes after the BBC issued a statement on Friday to explain that due to an injury, AJ is not medically permitted to dance.

The shock statement read: "AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington are having to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing and will not compete in tomorrow's Grand Final.

Claudia Winkleman is sad that AJ and Kai will be missing out

"After consulting medical professionals regarding her recent injury, the decision has been made that sadly AJ cannot dance in Saturday's final."

SEE: Strictly's Kai Widdringtron shares adorable throwback photo – and we hardly recognised him!

MORE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals Giovanni Pernice's best qualities - and it might surprise you

AJ said in the statement: "I'm deeply upset that I am unable to perform in the final due to a torn ligament in my right ankle. Learning to dance over the last 13 weeks has been an incredible honour and to do it alongside someone as special, patient and devoted as Kai is something I'll treasure forever."

The couple are so sad about this situation

Kai added: "I've been absolutely honoured to get to dance with the incredible AJ Odudu for the last few months and although neither of us wanted our journey to end this way, AJ’s health and safety are by far the most important things."

Now it is down to Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice to battle it out with Johannes Radebe and John Whaite for the Strictly glitterball.

If Johannes and John did win the show it would be the first time a same-sex couple has placed first. Back last year when Nicola Adams danced with Strictly pro Katya Jones, they were forced to pull out early due to contracting Covid-19.

And, if Rose and Giovanni win it will be the first time a deaf person has won Strictly, so either way history will be made on the dancefloor!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.