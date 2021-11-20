Claudia Winkleman replaced on Radio 2 show by Stacey Dooley in cryptic last-minute change No explanation has been given for the Strictly host's absence

Claudia Winkleman was missing from her regular BBC Radio Two show on Saturday morning, and so was replaced in a last-minute schedule shakeup.

Documentary presenter and former Strictly winner Stacey Dooley took to the airwaves to present the 10am-1pm timeslot on the radio channel in her place. No explanation for Claudia's absence has been given, although a brief statement on BBC Radio Two website reads: "Stacey Dooley sits in for Claudia and presents the ultimate celebration of Saturday."

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman reveals why she's never told the Strictly line-up in advance

"Bringing a razor-sharp wit and occasional chaos to everything from life's little wins to the biggest celebrity guests, all set to the perfect Saturday soundtrack."

Over on Instagram, Stacey shared a snap from inside the recording booth which she captioned: "Keeping the seat warm for Claud. Live at 10am @BBCRadio2. @ClaudiaWinkle... (I'll try not to destroy your months of hard work)"

Claudia typically hosts the morning show on Saturdays before whizzing over to Elstree Studios to host Strictly Come Dancing in the evening alongside Tess Daly.

While it's expected that Claudia will appear on Saturday night's show, there will be another Strictly regular absent from the programme. Craig Revel-Horwood is missing a show for the first time in the series' history after testing positive for COVID-19. As he takes time to self-isolate and recover, singer and actress Cynthia Erivo will step in as a guest judge.

Stacey shared a snap from the studio on her Instagram Stories

The multi-award-winning singer and actor, who just landed the role of Elphaba in the film version of the hit musical Wicked, will join Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and head judge Shirley Ballas for Musicals Week.

"I'm excited to bring my experience to the show and I can't wait to see what the couples have in store this weekend," she said when the exciting news was revealed on Friday.

Meanwhile, Craig is expected to return to the show next week once he's finished his isolation period. A Strictly spokesperson said in a statement earlier this week: "Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

"While Craig will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, all being well he will return the following week."

