Claudia Winkleman has given us an intimate glimpse into her bedtime routine - and it may even surprise you! The Strictly Come Dancing host has teamed up with Cannaray CBD to highlight her true belief in the positive impacts that the products can have on everyday life.

The 49-year-old started using Cannaray CBD at the end of 2020 after her cousin recommended CBD to help improve sleep and to cope with overall work and life pressures. CBD is one of many 'cannabinoids' that make up the cannabis sativa plant, having received much attention for its potentially beneficial uses.

Speaking about her hectic work/life balance, Claudia told HELLO!: "My CBD routine is in the day I'm fine, I'm running around with the kids and making anything with melted cheese on it. I get into bed and I'm a bit jangly, bit on my phone, watch telly, try to do three bits of homework.

"I take a drop or a gummy and I snuggle down like an old, ancient possum. I do not swing from a tree but I sleep very well."

She added: "My favourite product is the capsules because sometimes I get a bit nervous because my eyesight is very bad and I could drop that oil anywhere. So I love a capsule because I feel in control. I love the fact that its so good for you, there's nothing bad in it, it's basically like a hessian cuddle."

The TV star is a huge fan of Cannaray CBD

Having used Cannaray CBD oils and capsules for over six months prior to the partnership, Claudia is well versed on the therapeutic benefits of CBD and uses Cannaray CBD products to help her unwind and to improve her quality of sleep.

Cannaray CBD aims to help millions of people to benefit from CBD by making it easy and enjoyable to try their range of products, which includes CBD Oil Drops for day & night, Capsules, Gummies and a Muscle Balm.

The range has been developed with great taste and world-class quality at its heart, and every product batch is triple lab tested to guarantee purity.

