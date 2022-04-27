Savannah Guthrie marks bittersweet end to special show on Today The NBC star is racking up that kitchen time

Savannah Guthrie had a bittersweet announcement to share on the latest installment of Today, revealing that a project dear to her heart was coming to a close.

Only temporarily, though, as she revealed that the last episode for the first season of her cooking show Starting From Scratch would air soon.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie's video to her kids from Team USA

While it's not known whether the show will return for more seasons, the hosts of the NBC show are optimistic, and they sat down with her to look back at the memories she created.

"I've never had a burning desire to know how to cook," Savannah said. "But I wanted to learn how to make some things for my kids on the weekend.

"The only way to learn that is to do it. And a faster way to learn that is to do it with a really great chef."

Savannah marked the end of season one of Starting From Scratch

Several moments of Savannah and her guests from previous episodes were shown, seen enjoying their time in the kitchen as the NBC host learned how to power through her struggles and inexperience to produce some scrumptious-looking plates of food.

At the end, she made what she called "Savanitas" for her co-hosts Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones, a tequila cocktail that they all then sipped on while Hoda presented Savannah with a binder containing all her recipes as well as chef's whites with her monogrammed initials.

"Parting is such sweet (and sour) sorrow! Loved making 'savanitas' to mark the season finale of Starting From Scratch!!! Airing today on TODAY ALL DAY," she shared on social media.

The Today host was quickly inundated with the praise and support of her fans, congratulating her on the show and expressing excitement for the final episode.

Drew Barrymore and Pilar Valdes were the guests on the season finale

The season finale promises to be one of the biggest and most entertaining yet, as fellow beloved TV personality Drew Barrymore will be one of the guests, alongside chef Pilar Valdes.

