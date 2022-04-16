Savannah Guthrie's crushing career confession will stun Today viewers

Savannah Guthrie has a celebrated career and legions of loyal fans but there was a time when she thought it would never happen.

The Today show host opened up about her struggles at the beginning of her career when she revealed she was "broke" and "humiliated".

Speaking to the crowds as she was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City, Savannah shared her agony of thinking her career was over.

Savannah spoke about losing her first local television news job at the age of 21 after only ten days.

She said: ""It was in Butte, Montana. It was humble but I was darn lucky to get that job. The mom-of-two added that she had "spent every dime I had moving up there".

Savannah continued. "I enthusiastically started my job in this tiny station with a newsroom staff of four, including me. Right away I was shooting, and reporting, and editing.

"I was doing it, I was Butte, Montana's Diane Sawyer for ten days. That is when management called the meeting and closed the station. My TV career was over, and it hadn't even lasted two weeks."

Savannah and her co-star Hoda Kotb were both honored

The TV star continued: "If you had told that girl, lying on her bed and crying, humiliated and kind of too broke to even get home, that one day she'll be here, in this company, receiving this honor, all the old rusty mining equipment in Butte, Montana could not have lifted her jaw off the floor."

While she's now flying high in her career at Today, she admits it's not perfect every single day.

Savannah is a celebrated member of the Today show team

"This is a funny business," Savannah said. "It's just like that, you are soaring one minute, you are crushed in the next. It thrills and it challenges you and sometimes it breaks your confidence and sometimes it breaks your heart."

But would she swap it for another career? "I wouldn't trade it for anything," she said. "So thank you to everyone along the way who made it possible."

