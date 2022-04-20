Today Show star Savannah Guthrie calls on fans for rare beauty help

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Savannah Guthrie has called on fans to help her after her favorite beauty product was discontinued. The Today Show star took to social media to share a picture of her beloved La Roche-Posay Effaclar BB Blur cream, and asked the internet to help her find similar products.

"Internet, this was my favorite thing for weekends that was kinda makeup and kinda not and they stopped making it. Sigh. Anyway, any ideas of a similar product out there?" she captioned the post - and friends and fans alike were quick to offer their suggestions.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie shares touching birthday tribute to her mom live on Today

But there were a few products in particular that were mentioned several times, including the Ilia tinted serum with SPF which is vegan and cruelty free.

"I use La Roche-Posay too because of you! Also love Ilia tinted serum with SPF," commented one fan to which many replied with their love for the super serum which is available in 28 shades and is $48.99 on Amazon.

Another favorite was the Supergoop Glow Screen ($36) a broad spectrum sunscreen with blue-light protection that contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5 & niacinamide, and Beautycounter’s Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer ($50) which is available in seven shades.

The Elta MD tinted moisturizer ($40.50).was also mentioned; the product has SPF 36 and is a non-greasy mineral based sunscreen.

Savannah is known for her love of fashion and beauty looks, but the mom-of-two recently surprised fans when she admitted she may be falling for a flat shoe.

The news anchor shared a behind-the-scenes picture which saw her in classic dark blue skinny jeans and a white tee paired with a Balmain double-breasted leather blazer, and animal-print loafers.

"I’m starting to like you, flats!" Savannah captioned the post to which friends including Deborah Roberts shared their love of a flat shoe as well.

Savannah shared a picture admitting she was "liking" her new shoes

"On the flats train!!! I loved your look today," commented Today contributor Jill Martin whie one fan added: "YESSS! Welcome to the other side."

However the flat shoes were for a reason as Savannah badly damaged her foot, forcing her to favor more practical footwear.

She even took to hosting the NBC show in fluffy slippers, joking at one point that she may "never go back" to heels as she shared pictures from the set of herself in chic dresses and the casual slippers.

