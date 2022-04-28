Great British Sewing Bee viewers saying same thing about new host Sara Pascoe The comedian took over from Joe Lycett

The Great British Sewing Bee made its highly anticipated return to BBC One on Wednesday night and saw a brand new batch of contestants head to Yorkshire to show off their sewing talent.

However, the contestants weren't the only new addition to the show as comedian Sara Pascoe took over from Joe Lycett as host of the beloved programme.

Joe, who has fronted the show for three seasons, took to Twitter in September last year to announce the news. He tweeted: "A bit of news: I loved my journey on @sewingbee, but I've decided it is time for me to go.

"My friend the great @sarapascoe will be the new host and I know she will be fantastic. Big love to all the brilliant team, and go Sara!"

While the 33-year-old comedian was missed by fans of the show in season eight's opening episode, they welcomed Sara with open arms and praised her for her hosting skills.

Fans praised the show's new host, Sara Pascoe

One fan tweeted: "Brilliant start to #SewingBee and loving Sara Pascoe taking over the reins. Already gutted that the series has got to end," while another added: "Sara Pascoe is a great host, she's slotted into the role perfectly. I'm thoroughly enjoying her interactions with the sewers."

A third viewer commented: "Oh lord Sara Pascoe is absolutely PERFECT for this. I miss Joe, but she is absolutely impeccable," while another agreed, writing: "Adore Sara Pascoe, an amazing new host! #SewingBee."

Joe Lycett previously hosted the show

While the reason for Joe's departure from the show has not been disclosed, it's possible that filming for the new episodes clashed with filming for Channel 4 programme Travel Man. The star has replaced Richard Ayoade as host of the travel series, which sees him and a celebrity guest visit some of the most popular cities around the world.

The Great British Sewing Bee continues on Wednesday nights at 9pm on BBC One.

