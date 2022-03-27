Why American Idol will be different this week - details The ABC show is still going strong

Fans have gotten used to the comfort of seeing American Idol on their TV screens every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, but things will be different this week.

In lieu of Sunday night's Academy Awards on ABC at the same time, viewers will instead have to tune in at 11:30 ET post the ceremony for the singing competition.

But don't worry, you'll still be able to catch judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan engaging in their usual hijinx in the search for the next American Idol.

In addition, there will also be another episode of the show that airs on Monday night the day after the Oscars, which will prove to be a special one.

While Sunday's installment will feature the last of the auditions, the following one will finally kick off the first series of performances from Hollywood Week.

American Idol will air after the Oscars and also on Monday night this week

"Hollywood Week is just around the corner, and so are more of your favorite stars! Join us for the #Oscars LIVE TONIGHT at 8e/5p on ABC, followed by a NEW night of #AmericanIdol," the show shared on their official Instagram page.

Fans are divided, however, about the change in scheduling, with one supportive one writing: "I'm watching it the second it comes out," and another saying: "I am counting down."

A third, however, commented: "Aren't Oscars like 3 hours?? So you'll air at like 11?! So late! Lol," and another also responded: "Why would you have the new show be on this late?"

Throughout the week, rerun episodes of the show have also aired to build suspense for fans ahead of the final golden tickets being given out before Hollywood Week.

The show has been airing reruns of the auditions

Many incredibly talented contestants have made their way into the auditions this year and have seen their performances go viral, including Aretha Franklin's granddaughter Grace and former American Idol finalist Nadia Turner's daughter Zareh.

