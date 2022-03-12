American Idol teases surprise trip ahead of new episode that leaves fans excited The ABC show is in its 20th season

American Idol viewers were left pumped with the show's latest social media post teasing a development ahead of the latest episode.

MORE: Katy Perry sets the record straight on big music debate on American Idol

The show's Instagram handle shared a picture of the three judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan standing on a boardwalk.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katy Perry shares a rare look inside her Beverly Hills home on American Idol

The three excitedly posed for the camera and Katy even wore a lifejacket and wrapped a huge rope around herself ahead of their trip on the water, with the caption saying: "TONIGHT 8/7c: We're setting sail in search of the next superstar! Don't miss #AmericanIdol on ABC!"

The show frequently shares segments from the new cities the judges visit at the top of each week where they continue to search for more winning contestants.

MORE: Katy Perry is doll-like in breathtaking floral ensemble ahead of American Idol auditions

Fans in the comments section were enthusiastic about the upcoming episode, with one writing: "American Idol is the best thing on Sunday!"

Another said: "I'm so excited!!!!" with a third also adding: "I'll be there watching. Is Katy gonna try to snorkel?" and one fan commented: "Loved last week, and I'm definitely excited for tonight."

The show revealed the judges were back on the road

In the previous installment, the show went to Nashville, a place close to Luke's heart, even kicking off with an introductory segment where the country star showed his fellow judges the places in the city that meant the most to him.

Several of the auditions proved to be quite memorable, although few left an impact on the judges' minds and hearts quite like Kelsie Dolin.

MORE: Katy Perry taken aback by very surprising audition during American Idol premiere

MORE: Luke Bryan cheered on by fans as he shares heartfelt message ahead of American Idol

The judges were greeted by Dolin, a girl from Boone County, West Virginia, who came to audition after being inspired by her grandmother's passing.

After performing a rendition of Kelly Clarkson's Piece By Piece, Lionel, Katy, and Luke encouraged her to bring more power to her voice. She then sang Adele's When We Were Young as she was pumped on by all three judges, eventually to the point that Lionel was in tears.

The judges have had several emotional reactions to contestants

A still emotional Lionel, after the performance ended, added: "This is the only person I know that has just walked in here and messed me up completely."



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.