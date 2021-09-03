Monty Don often shares news and updates with his loyal fans on social media and on Friday he was keen to tease what's to come in this week's Gardeners' World – and it sounds like an episode not to be missed!

The TV presenter, who has been a regular face on the BBC programme since 2002, wrote on Twitter: "GW tonight has dramatic changes to the Mound, dramatic action to help, squashes and pumpkins to ripen, dramatic pots from Will Young and an exclusive visit to his back garden and a dramatic display of breakdancing by Patti & Nell. #oneofthesemightnotbetrue."

WATCH: The Duchess of Cornwall appears on Gardeners' World

Suffice to say fans were thrilled with the sneak peek of the upcoming show. One person tweeted: "Dramatic pots, breakdancing AND Will Young? How are we meant to sleep after that level of excitement?! Can’t wait actually, all sounds fabulous." A second added: "I will be watching - if only to see Patti and Nell breakdancing."

Meanwhile, a third added: "All sounds very dramatic and it's only the first week of autumn" as a fourth said: "You drama Queen. Friday wouldn't be Friday without you all. See you there. #GardenersWorld."

Monty has presented Gardeners' World since 2002

Monty is beloved for his presenting and his horticulture work, so when his fans thought he was waving goodbye to the BBC show recently, they were naturally concerned. The garden expert paid tribute to his long-time cameraman and colleague last week, which left many convinced Monty was about to announce his departure.

"Stop tweeting like you're about to call it a day, Monty!" wrote one fan in reply, adding in a follow-up tweet: "You just get the feeling that an announcement is coming. More episodes this series have been presented by Adam and the rest of the team, but we can't grumble. We've had many years of Monty and need to be grateful."

However, thankfully Monty cleared up the confusion and explained he wasn't planning on exiting Gardeners' World yet. He said in response to a follower: "No, no plans to leave. Stuck with me a while longer I am afraid." Phew!

