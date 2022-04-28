MAFS star Daniel Holmes takes aim at expert John Aiken after harsh comments

Married at First Sight Australia star Daniel Holmes has made a veiled dig at relationship expert John Aiken after comments he previously made about his relationship with Carolina Santos on the show.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to upload a series of photos of him with Carolina, whom he met on the reality programme, and tagged John's Instagram handle in the first photo.

He also added a short clip from one of the episodes in which John can be seen telling the couple: "Trying to compensate, but failing miserably as a couple."

Daniel captioned the post: "What a ride! Let the next chapter begin."

Fans were quick to take to the comments section with messages of support. One person wrote: "You both did what was right for you both. Wishing you both all the best from the UK."

A second fan added: "When all is said and done you both got what you came for… You both handled yourselves with grace even when you were unfairly treated by the other imperfect couples. Wishing you all the happiness you desire."

Daniel made a dig at John in a recent Instagram post

The couple haven't had the smoothest journey with Daniel and Carolina both originally coupled with other people. The pair caused quite a scandal when they engaged in an affair during the experiment.

While, Daniel's relationship with Jessica Seracino fell apart before she departed from the programme, during this time he had been meeting with Carolina on and off camera.

Meanwhile, Carolina was 'married' to Dion Giannarelli, who had no idea that the now-couple were conducting an affair behind his back.

Carolina was previously paired with Dion Giannarelli

After all the drama, however, the couple are stronger than ever and frequently gush over one another on their respective social media accounts.

Carolina took to Instagram just last week to post a video montage filled with various clips of the couple sharing a few kisses and hugs. She captioned the video: "Luckiest girl feels," while the song You're Still The One by Eddie Tom played over the clip.

