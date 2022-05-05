Exclusive: Christie Brinkley opens up on history-making Lemur costume for The Masked Singer Christie made history with her time on the show

Christie Brinkley has shared details of her time on Fox's The Masked Singer admitting that her costume was so heavy it hampered her ability to sing.

The 68-year-old was revealed to have been the Lemur in March 2022 during the last season of the hit singing show. But she told HELLO! Magazine that although she was in good shape, the elaborate costume meant that she could "hardly breathe - and you need air to sing!"

WATCH: Christie Brinkley is revealed on The Masked Singer

"I got the choice of two costumes, and one was bodycon and fierce and I thought, 'I could wear something like that modeling,' but the other was cuddly and fuzzy and easy so I knew I would be so comfortable," the former model shared.

"The costume department was so disappointed that I went with the fuzzy animal one, which also had flat shoes in the sketch – but little did I know the tail was the biggest tail they ever created in the history of the show. It was like strapping a telephone pole to my body.

"The straps started at my hips and went to my collarbone to hold it on to me and keep me from falling over sideways, and I am in good shape, but I could hardly breathe and you need air to sing!"

They then changed the costume from the initial sketch, and gave her high heels that were "attached to my pants, so I had to leave my aching feet on".

Christie's tail was the 'biggest they ever created in the history of the show'

"It was not my best performance in the world but people were so kind and sweet," she added.

The appearance on the show came about after she was forced to step away from Dancing with the Stars after a nasty fall left her with a broken arm.

The same producers then asked her to do The Masked Singer - but she admitted that she was unable to keep it a secret from her family because they caught her singing at her computer.

She thanked fans for this support

"I couldn't keep The Masked Singer a secret from my family, so they kept it along with me," Christie revealed.

"They would catch me singing in front of my computer, really singing away the same song and be like 'Mom are you okay?' so I had to let them know."

After her elimination from the show, Christie penned a heartfelt tribute to the series, detailing what an honor it was to participate and how much fun she had. She captioned her post: "My apologies to Carol King, I attempted to sing her hit, I Feel Earth Move, which isn’t easy with an 81/2 foot tail."

The mother-of-three concluded her tribute by thanking the show for the opportunity, joking: "I love you all, but now I must leap off to catch my flight back to Madagascar! Muah darlings!"

