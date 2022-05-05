Outlander announces actor playing Jamie Fraser's secret son William Ransom There's going to be a major reunion in the upcoming episodes

Listen up, Outlander fans! We've got some major news for season seven. It's been revealed that Charles Vandervaart, best known for his supporting roles in Lost in Space and The Murdoch Mysteries, will be joining the upcoming season of the Starz Play drama as Jamie Fraser's secret son, son William Ransom.

MORE: Sam Heughan makes candid comment about "uncomfortable" scenes in Outlander

Taking to Twitter to reveal the casting, the official Outlander account wrote: "We have our new Willie! Please welcome @Charlesdv12 as the newest addition to the #Outlander cast."

WATCH: The HELLO! team breakdown the Outlander season 6 finale

Jamie actor Sam Heughan gamely retweeted the announcement, adding: "Finally! Welcome 'son'!"

As fans will know, Jamie fathered William back in season three when he found himself separated from his wife Claire and living as a groom for the Dunsany's at Helwater. Sadly, William's birth resulted in the death of his mother Geneva and as Jamie was unable to step up given his position at the house, Lord John Grey agreed to raise William as his own.

MORE: Outlander: everything we know about season seven so far

MORE: Outlander star Paul Gorman talks major Lizzie and Beardsley twins reveal

The last time Jamie saw his son he was just a wee lad, so we imagine that their reunion is going to be an emotional one! However, it looks like the pair now have very different political allegiances.

The upcoming episodes will see William arrive in Wilmington full of patriotic zeal and enthusiasm to join the British Army and help put an end to the escalating tensions in the American Colonies.

Charles Vandervaart has joined the cast as Jamie's son William

As the official character description reads: "On the surface, William is a courteous aristocrat but simmering under the surface is a Highlander's fire."

Speaking to HELLO! earlier this year, David Berry who plays William's adoptive father Lord John did reveal that William would be brought into the show very soon.

MORE: Sam Heughan teams up with Line of Duty star for new drama - and it looks seriously good

Asked whether next time viewers see him, he will be accompanied by Jamie's now-teenage son, he teased: "I can tell you that wherever John goes, William is close in his heart - as well as close in the heart of Jamie."

He added: "I'm sure that whether he's there in person or not he is someone who will probably be discussed and will appear in the storyline going forward."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.