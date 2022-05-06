Friends star Mike Hagerty dies aged 67 - co-stars and fans pay tribute

Friends actor Mike Hagerty has very sadly passed away at the age of 67.

The TV star was perhaps best known for playing Monica, Rachel, Joey and Chandler's deadpan building superintendent Mr Treeger but was seen more recently on screens playing HBO comedy Somebody, Somewhere. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

His Somebody, Somewhere co-star Bridget Everett shared the news of his passing on Instagram. "With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles," she wrote. "A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life.

"Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty [and] her wife Kathleen O'Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed."

Mike Hagerty played Mr Treeger in the hit sitcom

In a second post she added that she "loved Mike the instant I met him. He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger. We are devastated he has passed."

Fans and co-stars have been paying tribute to the late actor

As well as Friends, Mike's extensive list of credits also includes episodes of Boston Legal, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Community, CSI, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Entourage, ER, Ghost Whisperer, Glee, The Goldbergs, Grey's Anatomy, Happy Endings, Medium, The Mindy Project, Mob City, Monk, Seinfeld, Shameless, The Wayans Bros. and the original Wonder Years.

Paying tribute to the actor on social media, one fan wrote: "Rest In Peace Mike Hagerty. He had one hell of a career as a character actor."

Another said: "RIP to the fantastic Mike Hagerty. Unforgettable on Seinfeld and in so many other roles," and a third added: "Mike Hagerty was in some of the best stuff to ever exist. Seinfeld, Deadwood, Community, and the list keeps going. RIP."

