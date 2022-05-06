Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson rocks amazing new looks for The Outlaws season two We love her looks as Lady Gabby!

Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson is set to return to our screens in The Outlaws season two as Lady Gabby - and we’re already loving her looks! The actress plays a fashionista influencer in the hit BBC show, and rocked some amazing outfits in the first installment.

In the first-look snaps, the Poldark actress can be seen in a floral top with tied bow around the waist, which she complemented with a black tulle skirt, and wore her hair with a blunt fringe.

WATCH: meet the cast of BBC's The Outlaws

So what is the show about? For those who have yet to watch, the comedy thriller follows a group of strangers from different walks of life forced together to complete a Community Payback sentence in Bristol.

The season two synopsis reads: "Following on directly from the first series, The Outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences - but now they must face the fallout from their actions. If they thought the criminal underworld or the local police were done with them, they are sorely mistaken.

We love this look!

"The Outlaws must depend on one another while working with unlikely allies to atone for their sins - but can they save themselves without sacrificing their souls?"

Eleanor is joined on the show by a host of huge stars, including Oscar-winning actor Christopher Walken and The Office star Stephen Merchant, who also wrote the hit show. Speaking about the show to HELLO!, he said: "We filmed two series back-to-back because we got shut down like so many other productions because of the COVID pandemic.

Are you excited for season two?

"And then I basically said to the BBC, 'Look, I'm twiddling my thumbs, can I write another series?' We came out and shot two series back-to-back, which, on the page on paper seems lovely and a great vote of confidence, but proved to be an absolute nightmare, as you can imagine, because that was 12 hours of TV. It was relentless and exhausting for everybody."

